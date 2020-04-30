Couple exchanges vows during pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- Casey and Meagan Benz went to high school together in Wisconsin Rapids. Years later, they bumped into each other at the hospital where Meagan works.

"We were both on our phones, face down, and we both darn near walked into each other," remembers Casey. "We were like, 'Hey. What are you doing?'."

After dating for two years, the couple had discussed the possibility of marriage.

"We were actually planning on going away to Mexico or something in the near future," says Casey. "It was just kind of an unspoken word that we were going to get married. She kept saying, 'You never asked me.'."

Recently, the couple has been working to open a new bar called 'Hoozels at The Lakes'. Then, Casey received some bad news. Three years earlier, he had been diagnosed with stage four colon and liver cancer. After a year of treatment, he was cancer-free for three years, until now. He has surgery scheduled in May.

"With everything else going on with the bar and my health and everything else, I'm just like we can do this sooner than later."

Casey popped the question in their kitchen three weeks ago. Meagan quickly phoned a friend who officiates weddings and another that is a professional photographer. The couple met three friends at the Capitol on April 18th for the intimate ceremony. They didn't even tell their families until they returned home.

"Stopped by my parents house," says Meagan. "I still had my dress on and everything. As soon as I walked in the door, my dad started crying."

The couple never pictured a wedding during a pandemic. Still, the day was picture-perfect.

"There may have been some construction happening. There was some other people in the lawn at the Capitol watching. None of that mattered. It was Casey and I in the moment," smiles Meagan.

For this couple, the decision wasn't about picking the perfect day but about picking the perfect partner for all the days to come.

"I don't think the 'when' and 'where' was as important as just us to be together. At the end of the day, the most important part is the two of us together," says Meagan. "That's all we really needed."