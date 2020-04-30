Enjoy the weather while it lasts…

What a Thursday!…

Breezy, but beautiful weather came to the area Thursday with winds gusting to 25 mph. We had plenty of sunshine for the day and it produced highs in the 60s. Clouds will return to the area later tonight into Friday.

Showers Friday?…

A cold front will swing through Friday night into early Saturday, and it will generate scattered showers Friday afternoon. Only light amounts will fall, and the coverage will be spotty because of low level dry air in the Coulee Region.

Warming this weekend…

A dry weather pattern will allow more warming for Saturday and Sunday. Look for highs in the 70s under partly sunny skies Saturday and sunny weather Sunday.

Unbrellas next week…

Another weather system or two will bring rain early next week. Monday and Tuesday will bring the best chances. Thunderstorms are most likely to occur Monday night and Tuesday.

Enjoy a very pleasant evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden