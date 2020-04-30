Free COVID-19 testing Friday in Alma

ALMA, Wis. (NEWS RELEASE) - Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted in Alma, WI at the County Highway Department, S1672 State Road 37, on Friday, May 1st from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Through the efforts of the Pepin and Buffalo County Health Departments, and with assistance from County Emergency Management, the Wisconsin National Guard will be in Alma on Friday to perform nasal swab testing for COVID-19.

According to Major Roger Lovelace, the swab procedure is less invasive than previous testing mehtonds, and will tell if the individual currently is infected with the COVID-19 virus. It is not the antibody test, which can suggest that an individual has had the disease at some point previously.

This joint effort of Pepin and Buffalo Counties is the first mass-testing to be publicly offered in West Central Wisconsin, and those seeking to be tested do not need a physician's order to be tested.

Anyone 5 years and older with current COVID-19 symptoms, or high risk individuals - those 65 years old or older, or under 65 with underlying medical conditions, or immunocompromised individuals, are encouraged to be tested. There is no charge for the testing, and no appointment necessary. Testing will continue until 7 p.m. or until test kits run out.

You must be a resident of Wisconsin, or work in Wisconsin, to qualify for testing at this drive-through clinic.