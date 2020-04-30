Gov. Evers says increased COVID-19 testing is key to re-opening economy

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Governor Tony Evers said increased testing and gradual small business re-opening show that "Badger Bounce Back Plan" is working.

In an interview with WXOW Thursday, the governor said his goal is for state healthcare systems to eventually have the capability to administer 85,000 tests every week. The current test capacity is 77,000 per week.

"Until we have a vaccine that virus is still going to be here," Gov. Evers said. "That's why we have to do that testing and making sure that people that are COVID-19 positive get quarantined as soon as possible so that we're boxing in the virus, not the entire state."

Increased testing could help move the governor's roll-out plan gradually re-open the economy.

"We're not going to wait 18 months to retract that order because we're hopeful in the near future to start slowly bringing the economy back," Gov. Evers said. "We did this the other day with some issues around curbside drop off and pick up for non-essential businesses so we're going to continue to do that going forward. It may sound like a small thing but I'm encouraged by the last flexibility that we provided to non-essential businesses to allow them to have curb drop off and curb pickup."