Mayo Clinic mistakenly sends hundreds of furlough notifications to employees

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Mayo Clinic said it erroneously sent hundreds of employees notifications about furloughs.

Mayo Clinic said about 30,000 employees across all Mayo locations will be impacted by reduced hours or furloughs.

The organization said Human Resources began sending notifications to employees impacted.

Mayo Clinic said in an emailed statement:

After 5,400 letters were sent out, we realized that some contained errors and stopped distribution, so we could review the situation. In the end, of those 5,400, 302 should not have been sent, some due to errors, and others due to changes in work plans. We sent personal apology notes to those who received the notification by mistake and have enhanced our process for remaining notifications.

"As we move through these difficult times, our priority is the safety and care of our patients and staff. We are prepared to serve patients whose needs cannot be deferred or delayed without risk to their wellbeing," Mayo Clinic added.

In February, the Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine also mistakenly sent acceptance letters to about 630 medical school applicants. According to a representative at Mayo, the letters were sent out due to a technical error.