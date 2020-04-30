Minnesota coronavirus cases, testing, hit new 1-day highs

Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to climb in Minnesota, but the state is making progress toward more testing. Health officials reported 24 new deaths Thursday to raise Minnesota’s death toll to 343. A new one-day high of 492 confirmed cases pushed the state’s total to 5,136. And a daily high of 3,532 new tests brought the total to 70,276. The figures came out on a day when Gov. Tim Walz was set to announce details of the next phase of Minnesota’s stay-at-home order. He has indicated his plan is to dial back restrictions slowly.