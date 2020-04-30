Minnesota coronavirus cases, testing, hit new 1-day highs; 1 new death in Winona Co.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP/WXOW) -- Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to climb in Minnesota, but the state is making progress toward more testing.

Health officials reported 24 new deaths Thursday to raise Minnesota's death toll to 343. A new one-day high of 492 confirmed cases pushed the state's total to 5,136. And a daily high of 3,532 new tests brought the total to 70,276.

The figures came out on a day when Gov. Tim Walz was set to announce details of the next phase of Minnesota's stay-at-home order. He has indicated his plan is to dial back restrictions slowly.

Patients no longer needing isolation is at 2,172.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher.

A total of 1,044 people have required hospitalization. Of those, 365 are hospitalized as of Wednesday with 130 in intensive care.

There was one new fatality from COVID-19 in Winona County which raises the number of deaths to 15.

Fillmore or Houston counties did not report any new cases of the virus.

County Positives Deaths Fillmore 12 1 Houston 1 0 Winona 66 15 Figures provided by the Minnesota Department of Health