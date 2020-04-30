Mississippi Thunder Speedway holding protest race Friday

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. (WXOW) - The owner of the Mississippi Thunder Speedway said the track is hosting what he's calling a peaceful protest by holding a race Friday night.

Owner Bob Timm discussed the race and the reasons behind it in a post on the track's Facebook page.

Racing begins at 7 p.m. It is not open to the public. It will be streamed live on a subscription service.

Only registered racers and crews are able to attend. They'll be practicing social distancing and using PPE as well.

On Thursday, NASCAR said they would resume a limited racing schedule but not have fans in the stands.