More testing, information coming to help limit the spread of COVID-19 in Winona County

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Winona County now has 66 cases and 15 deaths due to COVID-19 as of Thursday, April 30.

Long term care facilities have been part of the concentration in cases and deaths.

"I think it was just unfortunate that it got into a long-term care facility, and unfortunately, those are our most vulnerable people," said Ben Klinger, Emergency Director for Winona County Emergency Management. "They’re most susceptible to the disease so once it gets into an environment like that, it’s not good."

Since the very beginning of the pandemic, Klinger and his team have been working with the community to try and keep the larger population safe. They put together different task forces to help gather and distribute personal protective equipment, post vital information on the situation through social media, and work with health care providers to see what type of staffing they have available.

"We’ve helped out places get personal protective equipment and just kind of being a resource for information," said Klinger.

Winona's emergency director meets every morning with the incident command team made up of public health and county administration. They go over updates on the situation and map out top priority issues the community may be facing.

Testing has been sought after by Winona Health, the main health care provider in the county. Early in the pandemic, testing was limited by the Minnesota Department of Health due to low supply.

"We were really limited to four or five tests per day," said Dr. Al Beguin of Winona Health. "It gives you some idea of how much of an underestimation the testing was giving us early on because we had lots of people who were symptomatic who weren’t getting tested."

Priority went to extremely ill patients. Dr. Beguin said they even had to prove to the department of health that the person was that sick. Now, more testing is becoming available and restrictions are being lifted in the state.

"We’re going to be doing more widespread surveillance testing in long-term care facilities and communal living facilities so group homes," said Dr. Beguin. "That will also be expanded to testing health care providers, anybody that’s on the front-lines and deals with patients."

Increased testing will give Dr. Beguin and his COVID-19 Medical Task Force more information on the amount of spread in the community. They'll use a combination of PCR and serological tests. PCR tests will be used for people who are symptomatic. Serological tests will be able to detect if a person had the virus but has since recovered.

"As testing becomes more prevalent, and we get a better idea of how much of this is in the community already or has been through the community, that will allow our leaders to make better-informed decisions, so that we’re no rushing to open things or delaying opening things unnecessarily," said Dr. Beguin.

The information will also be useful to Klinger and his team so they inform the public on when and where to get tested once the time comes. Diseminating factual information has been key to getting people the proper messaging. The emergency management team also works to stomp out rumors about COVID-19.

"Our mission is to make sure to mitigate any problems, responding to emergencies, and planning, and so, social media has been really good for us with our page and also the city of Winona, and a group in Winona called 'Engage Winona,'" said Klinger. "[They] set up a community hub and also work on the rumor control and making sure good information gets in there."

