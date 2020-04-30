Numbers increase in Wisconsin

MADISON (WXOW) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin increased Thursday as did the number of fatalities attributed to the virus.

The number of people infected by the coronavirus since the outbreak began is 6,854.

More than 69,000 tests have come back negative.

The disease has killed 316 Wisconsinites. That is up eight from yesterday.

Twenty-two percent of those testing positive so far have been hospitalized or 1,512 people. That is 23 more than the day before.

In total, there are 359 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state. 119 are in intensive care or two fewer than Wednesday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

On Wednesday, state figures show that in the Western Region, which includes Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, there were four total COVID-19 patients in the hospital, the same as the day before. None were in intensive care.

Grant County had four additional cases Thursday. The Grant County Health Department said people can expect to see an increase in the number of cases due to increased testing.