Pence’s wife says he was unaware of mask policy during visit

WASHINGTON (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence's wife, Karen Pence, is defending his decision not to wear a mask during a recent visit to the Mayo Clinic, saying he was unaware of the Minnesota hospital’s coronavirus policy until after he left.

Mrs. Pence told Fox News Channel on Thursday it “was actually after he left Mayo Clinic that he found out that they had a policy of asking everyone to wear a mask."

She says the vice president was following the advice of medical experts and would not “have done anything” to offend, hurt or scare anyone.

The clinic said it informed the vice president of its “masking policy prior to his arrival.”