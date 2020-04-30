Pet care businesses adapt due to COVID-19

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Changes in Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers Safer-At-Home orders have allowed some previously shuttered businesses to reopen. Among them are pet care facilities.

An Onalaska dog grooming business named Doggie Zen & Den has added new safety features to protect both clients and employees. When entering the business, a center hallway is available with a gate where customers must stop. From there, the customer hands the dog off to the groomer.

Owner Patience Renning said she is happy to be open because many of the dogs her business services have skin conditions or have to get their ears professionally cleaned.

"Anyone in business for themselves is willing to adapt to new changes," Renning said. "Most businesses will do whatever it takes to maintain safety for their and clientele's and employee's health."

At Diggity Dog Daycare, customers are not allowed inside. In the mornings, an employee will come outside to retrieve the dog to bring them into the backyard daycare area.

"We have what we call our doggy-valet service so when somebody comes in with their dog in the morning we come out with our own leash, we go out and get the dog and they shoot right on in," said owner Patrick Kucera.

He said customers also have the option to make payments over the phone.