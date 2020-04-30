Police: Iowa woman reported killing husband days after fact

Police in central Iowa have arrested a woman they say called 911 to report she had shot and killed her husband days earlier. The Des Moines Register reports that 69-year-old Carol Ann Davis, of New Sharon, called the emergency number Wednesday morning to report she had killed her husband at their home on Sunday. Deputies who later arrived at the home found 55-year-old Steve Davis dead with a gunshot wound to his head. Carol Ann Davis told investigators that she shot her husband in his sleep after he complained of issues at work and asked her to shoot him once he fell asleep. She’s being held on $1 million bond.