Poll: Many Americans feel lonely and anxious during pandemic

A survey finds that the coronavirus pandemic is taking a toll on Americans’ mental health and stress levels. Roughly two-thirds of Americans say they felt nervous, depressed, lonely or hopeless at least one of the past seven days. That’s according to a poll conducted last week by NORC at the University of Chicago for the Data Foundation. It’s the first wave of the COVID Impact Survey. The survey finds women and young adults are especially likely to say they have felt emotional distress. Jo Ellen Meyers Sharp of Indianapolis says the social isolation is the most difficult because “you need a hug every once in a while.”