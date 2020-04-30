PROPANE USERS: Experts say now is the time to fill your tank

DULUTH, MN - The demand for crude oil has gone down dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, oil companies have not been producing as much gas which is limiting the amount of byproducts like propane.

"Primarily in this area, it is used for home heating, water heating, laundry, dryers, and cooking," said Ryan Gunderson, president of Superior Fuel.

Propane used to come mostly from the refining of crude oil, but Gunderson said that has changed over time.

"Nowadays 60% to 70% of our propane comes from natural gas wells, 20% to 30% actually comes from refining crude oil. It used to be the other way around," he said.

With people are traveling less because of COVID-19, there is no significant profit margins for oil companies.

Gunderson said this low demand means there isn't much incentive for companies to keep producing oil, causing gas wells to shut down.

"Wells are being shut in. Propane is a commodity it's traded by traders and companies," he added.

Gunderson said that means some propane providers are buying big now to prevent running out later. This could create a limited supply of propane and cause prices to soar in the near future.

"What they are looking at is with wells being shut in, crude not being refined, it is going to lead to a shortage sometime in the future so we are seeing it start to go up in price, just because people in hedge funds are buying the product," he said.

However, Gunderson said there are things people can start doing now to prepare for the spike.

"The main thing right now is we are still in a low price environment. Take advantage of it fill your tank up. Ensure you do not run out of product," he said.

Gunderson also recommends getting into a pricing contract with your supplier.

Pricing contracts can help provide consumers with a fixed price and protect them from big price variances.