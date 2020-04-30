Sabrina Ionescu, wrestler Spencer Lee share Sullivan Award

Oregon women’s basketball star Sabrina Ionescu and Iowa wrestler Spencer Lee shared the Sullivan Award on Wednesday night as the country’s top amateur athlete. They are the third co-winners in the 90-year history of the Amateur Athletic Union award, following Coco Miller and Kelly Miller in 1999 and Keenan Reynolds and Breanna Stewart in 2005. The award ceremony was done remotely and streamed on Facebook. The scheduled ceremony at the New York Athletic Club was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.