Sunshine has returned and temperatures start to climb

Calming…

After a blustery day yesterday, the will start to calm. It will still be windy at times with low pressure continuing to affect the region. The wind could be as strong as 20 mph, but as it's paired with sunshine it will be more comfortable.

Warming…

Today the sunshine will return in full force. This will allow for more near average temperatures as we head into the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 60s today before by Saturday temperatures will flirt with the 70s. So time to get the sandals out!

Isolated showers…

The first round of showers will come tomorrow afternoon. It will be a very spotty event that will quickly arrive and exit with light accumulation. This will make Friday hold more cloud cover compared to today. Then we’ll keep an eye on the chance for rain Saturday, as of now the rain is holding south. That can change, but even if it does shift north it will be a quick, light event.

Cooler May...

Keep an eye on your May forecast. There is a becoming likely chance for nearly 5 degrees(or more) below average temperature trend into the second week of May.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett