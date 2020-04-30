The Latest: Marinette shipbuilders infected with virus

The new coronavirus has infected at least four workers at Fincantieri Marinette Marine. WBAY-TV reports the company reported its first employee infection on April 23 and announced this week that three more employees have since tested positive. The first worker hasn’t been at the shipyard since April 17. The others haven’t been at the shipyard since last week. The company believes about a dozen workers in Wisconsin and Michigan may have been exposed to the first patient. Those workers have been quarantined. The company has set up a website for people to track possible cases in employees and for information for employees who may be sick.