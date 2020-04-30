‘Train of satellites’ visible overhead tonight

MADISON (WKOW) - A line of slow-moving lights will traipse across tonight's sky.

If you look directly up from 9:46 pm to 10 pm this evening or 4:49 am to 5 am early Friday, you'll be able to see 60 satellites parading across the sky from northwest to southeast.



Even better, skies stay completely clear allowing optimal viewing.

These satellites were launched into orbit last November by SpaceX and are called "Starlink."

According to SpaceX's website, the goal of these satellites will be to eventually provide high speed internet across the globe, mainly where broadband has been "unreliable, expensive, or completely unavailable.

To find the next time these interesting satellites will be visible, click here.