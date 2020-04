Viroqua, Wis. (WXOW) This week's Throwback Thursday takes us to 1998 when doing play-by-play of high school wrestling on the radio was a thing.

Nobody did it better than local legend Gary Gilbertson from WVRQ in Viroqua.

Gilbertson has been broadcasting for WVRQ for 52 years.

He still works six days a week in the sales department.

He also does sports on the air and hosts an hour-long polka show everyday.