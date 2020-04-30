BREAKING: Walz extends Stay-At-Home until May 18

News app viewers can watch the governor's remarks here.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is extending his stay-at-home order until mid-May.

The statewide order is set to expire on Monday, May 4. It is now extended until May 18.

A new aspect of the extension would allow businesses to reopen with curbside delivery and pickup for customers.

“From building out critical hospital capacity to launching a landmark testing strategy, Minnesota has made meaningful progress in preparing for the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Governor Walz said in a statement. “Minnesotans have made this possible by staying home and holding down the rate of infection. But now is not the time for sudden movements. There’s more work to be done, and we need to keep this virus at a simmer, not a boil. Our action today prioritizes the safety of Minnesotans while taking cautious, strategic steps toward getting people safely back to work.”

The statement from his office gave a few more details on what will happen after May 4.

Starting May 4, retail businesses and other non-critical businesses may begin offering curbside pick-up. This will put up to 30,000 Minnesotans back to work in a safe, coordinated way. Businesses must:

Develop and publicly post a plan for how to open safely. Use online payment whenever possible. Employees and customers should wear masks and protective equipment. In curbside pick-up scenarios, social distancing guidelines apply. If possible, customers should not leave their vehicle. In delivery scenarios, items should be deposited outside a customer’s residence.

His annoucement comes as the state announced just under 500 new cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota.

