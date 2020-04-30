Wild will seek spark anew from surging Fiala when NHL’s back

Kevin Fiala’s surge before the virus shutdown gave the Minnesota Wild a glimpse of the go-to scorer they’ve long lacked. Fiala had 14 goals and 12 assists over the last 18 games until NHL play was halted. The 23-year-old left wing is confident he can recapture that momentum whenever teams can return to action. Fiala has been sequestering in his summer home in Sweden. Looser restrictions there than in the U.S. and other European countries have allowed him to skate daily with three other NHL players.