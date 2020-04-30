Wisconsin receives N95 masks & decontamination system from FEMA

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers announced Wisconsin has received a delivery of 230,000 N95 respirator masks from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The delivery of masks follows a request the state made to FEMA last month for assistance with purchasing PPE to help supply workers responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. The masks will be used to support state operations and be distributed to county and tribal emergency managers, who will allocate them to local direct care providers and first responders based on a review of their current needs.

“I would like to thank FEMA for answering our calls for help with obtaining these critical supplies, which are badly needed by folks working on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19,” Gov. Evers said in a news release. “Staff at the State Emergency Operations Center has been working tirelessly to acquire PPE, and these masks will be a welcome addition to the supply chain they have worked to establish. However, it only addresses a small portion of the ongoing need in Wisconsin for reliable access to PPE.”

FEMA has also informed the state that it will be receiving technology to help decontaminate N95 respirator masks, which will help extend the life of these important supplies.

Through a contract with Battelle, a nonprofit research firm, FEMA plans to deploy technology in Wisconsin currently being used in other states to address shortages of critical PPE resources by decontaminating many types of N95 masks. Medical personnel across the state will be able to send their masks to Madison for processing and, once cleaned and sterilized, they will be sent back to the original user.

The Battelle CCDS decontaminates masks by killing viruses and bacteria using hydrogen peroxide gas. Masks can be decontaminated up to 20 times. The system will be able to decontaminate tens of thousands of N95 masks on a daily basis.

FEMA expects the Battelle CCDS to arrive in Wisconsin in the early part of May, with the system likely to be ready for use later in the month.