WWII Victory Gardens come to La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - There have been food shortages across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now one local organization is stepping up to help with the issue.

Victory Gardens helped address food shortages during the Second World War. Now, these gardens are coming to La Crosse.

"There were millions of these gardens that sprouted up in the U.K. and in the United States, and there was some attention given to what people like to eat," Jason Gilman, Director of Planning and Development for the City of La Crosse.

Onions, carrots and kale are just some of the crops that went into the ground.

"This gives you a way to provide security not just during the pandemic, but forever for the city. So there's food security beyond just this season," said Gilman.

A team of volunteers is doing the planting at 3000 South Ave.

"Just yesterday we had a call from a family who included a person with disabilities, who needed money for food to get through the next week or two," said Mary Kessens, the president of APTIV, a local non-profit working to support and train people with disabilities.

"APTIV, the people we serve, and our employees are a part of the larger community. If we can give back, if those individuals can stay healthy in the community, it's better for all of us," said Kessens.

They hope the gardens will serve as more than just a way to feed the community.

"This has got to be a point of hope for many people that our community is still investing in itself and investing in the people who live here," said Kessens.

There will be six victory garden locations in La Crosse.

Kessens says the APTIV garden should provide around 15,000 pounds of food in the growing season.