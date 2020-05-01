1.3% of La Crosse County tests came back COVID-19 positive with the virus

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - So far 1.3% of La Crosse County COVID-19 tests have come back with positive results.

The percentage of positive cases is low compared to other Wisconsin regions.

La Crosse County Health Department Director Jen Rombalski said these low numbers result from people abiding by safer-at-home-restrictions.

Rombalski also cites increased testing measures at Mayo Clinic Health System and Gundersen Health System as another reason why La Crosse County does not need National Guard assisted testing similar to the one in Buffalo County.

"Our providers are ramping up appropriately to be able to support that need in our county in particular," Rombalski said. "At some point in the future if that is no longer the case or if we have a need to test a specific population then we will certainly request that resource from the state. At this point and time it is not a current need."

Mayo Clinic Health System officials said that a better understanding of COVID-19 symptoms and an increase in supplies helps them adequately increase testing.