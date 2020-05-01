Biden denies former staffer’s sexual assault allegation

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Joe Biden is denying a former staffer's allegation of sexual assault, saying the accusation is not true.

"This never happened," Biden says in a statement Friday.

It's Biden's first public comment on an accusation of sexual assault by his former Senate staffer, Tara Reade.

He is to appear on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" to discuss the allegation for the first time on television, expected to give his first public comments on a sexual assault allegation that has roiled his presidential campaign.

A number of former Biden staffers have defended him, but Biden himself has yet to weigh in on the accusation, even as it's taken on fresh attention this week after two of Reade's associates said she previously told them about elements of her allegations.