Building a forever home for a veteran hero

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Habitat For Humanity, a global non-profit housing organization, provides affordable housing for families and relies heavily on volunteers to help build homes.

Social-distancing guidelines have stopped Habitat-volunteers from helping out on construction sites, so Brickl Bros., a design-build contractor, donated their frame-crew to help structure a home for a veteran.

This is the first year Habitat For Humanity La Crosse Area is building a home for a veteran and his family.

Jeremy Reed, the Construction Manager for Habitat For Humanity La Crosse Area, said it would take the frame-crew about a week to get the house structured, it usually would take a month.

"For me, this specific project hits home, because I am a veteran," Reed said. "I have a lot of veterans in my family, my father, my father in law, my sister in law are all veterans. "This project is a major one that I want to see go through the whole way."

This home is slated to be finished within the time frame of three months.

Kahya Fox, the Executive Director for Habitat For Humanity La Crosse Area, said this home is ready for memories to be made.

"Working for Habitat For Humanity and volunteering for Habitat For Humanity is one of those jobs I don't think you can never get away from, it tugs at the heartstrings," Fox said. "The feeling you get when you are watching a forever home go to a family is something I can describe. We're not just talking about a home, the homes we make are a life-changing event for families. The potential that this home has for Jacob and his family is almost unfathomable."

Fox said Habitat For Humanity Area La Crosse is currently working on six homes for other local families.