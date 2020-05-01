 Skip to Content

Cedar Rapids police say 1 killed, another hurt in shooting

2:19 pm

Cedar Rapids police say one woman has died and another is being treated for wounds in a pre-dawn shooting at an apartment complex. Police say the shooting happened around 4:40 a.m. Friday. Officers called to the scene found two women with gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Police had not released their names by mid-afternoon Friday. Officials say a suspect, who also has not been named,  fled to a nearby hotel and was arrested nearly three hours after the shooting. 

Associated Press

