Cedar Rapids police say 1 killed, another hurt in shooting

Cedar Rapids police say one woman has died and another is being treated for wounds in a pre-dawn shooting at an apartment complex. Police say the shooting happened around 4:40 a.m. Friday. Officers called to the scene found two women with gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Police had not released their names by mid-afternoon Friday. Officials say a suspect, who also has not been named, fled to a nearby hotel and was arrested nearly three hours after the shooting.