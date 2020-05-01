 Skip to Content

Court upholds dismissal of suit over Iowa governor’s flight

The Iowa Supreme Court has upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by an Iowa attorney who challenged a 2017 flight Gov. Kim Reynolds and her family took on a private jet to a football game in Memphis, Tennessee. Gary Dickey complained to the state ethics board, alleging the $2,880 claimed for the trip underestimated the flight’s value by thousands of dollars. The board dismissed his complaint, saying the estimate was reasonable. Dickey appealed and a judge in December 2018 dismissed the case saying he wasn’t injured by the campaign filing even if it wasn’t accurate. The Supreme Court agreed.

