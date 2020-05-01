COVID-19 cases confirmed at Dells international worker housing facility

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) -- A dozen workers living in a Wisconsin Dells international student residence facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

Dan Bullock of Holz Company, which owns Hiawatha Property Management and runs the Hiawatha Residence Halls, says all 180 student residents were tested on Saturday; twelve tested positive.

"We immediately contacted Sauk County Public Health and have been working closely with them," Bullock said.

Hiawatha saw its first case two weeks ago.

The residence facility caters to student workers with J-1 visas.

The students with positive cases are all isolated in a separate building, each with their own room. Hiawatha has six resident dorms.

"Because it's not the busy season we have space so we were able to immediately isolate those students," Bullock said.

He said Sauk County Public Health is checking in with the students every day and has ensured everyone in the dorms is receiving meals.

Bullock said the Wisconsin Dells community has been awesome feeding students and reaching out to them, from businesses, volunteers and churches.

"Fortunately we're in a position where we can keep them safe, housed and fed," he said.

As for how long those J-1 Visa students will stay at Hiawatha, it's unclear. Some were set to leave in mid-March but couldn't due to travel restrictions in the United States and their home countries.

Other students arrived in early March only to find the resorts where they would work close shortly afterwards.

In the weeks since, Hiawatha officials said students who aren't working can stay rent free as long as they need and Bullock said the community will continue to provide for them.

"I imagine, if it were one of my children somewhere else," he said. "We're doing our best to make sure everyone's safe."