EAA AirVenture canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The world's largest fly-in convention in Oshkosh has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 EAA AirVenture will not happen as scheduled this July. It was to be the 68th year of EAA AirVenture.

EAA AirVenture organizers cite the health and safety of participants and volunteers and uncertainty about current and future policies for mass gatherings. People from all over the world come to Wittman Regional Airport for the annual celebration of aviation.

“We looked at every possibility over the past six weeks as to how EAA could move forward with AirVenture this year, because it is such an important reunion for the aviation community,” said Jack J. Pelton, EAA CEO and Chairman of the Board. “The current status in Wisconsin is that it is still under a stay at home order until May 26, which completely eliminates our ability to start grounds preparation May 1. The reopening of the state also has no specific dates, creating uncertainty about mass gatherings in July. Ultimately, preserving the health and safety of all who would attend – and all the varying guidelines between states and countries from where our participants arrive – along with the massive commitments needed now for an event to meet EAA’s high standards, made cancellation the only option for this year.”

All pre-sale admissions and camping reservations can be rolled over to 2021 or refunded. EAA staff will contact those who have made reservations within the next two weeks.

EAA AirVenture has a massive economic impact in the counties of Winnebago, Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Calumet, and Brown. It's estimated the fly-in accounts for a $170 million boost to the area.

“Those of us involved in aviation know very well the importance of information gathering and planning prior to any flight, and I looked at AirVenture in much the same way before reaching this decision,” Pelton said. “While no one can see every eventuality, as we looked as the scenarios for holding the event in 2020, it was dependent on a number of important factors where there are currently no definitive answers. That is not the way to commit to an event that welcomes hundreds of thousands of visitors to Oshkosh from more than 90 countries.

“There is no way to describe the disappointment I feel for everyone who sees AirVenture as aviation’s family reunion each year. You can be assured that EAA is already eagerly looking forward to gathering along the AirVenture flightline on July 26 through August 1 in 2021.”