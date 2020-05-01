Experts say beware of ticks at state parks

(WKOW) -- Some state parks are reopening Friday after being closed for three weeks to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

If you head out to a park, health officials want you to remember social distancing and watch out for ticks.

A mild winter and a larger deer population mean there could be more ticks out there this year.

Experts say you need to take precautions before you leave home.

"You wear light colored clothing so that you can spot them really easily. Deet helps but you don't spray it on your skin you spray it on your clothes.," said Connie Campbell from the Tick-Borne Center of Excellence.

Health officials also recommend tucking your pants into your socks when you're going out and checking for ticks when you get back home.