‘Field of Dreams’: Fathers & sons, phantoms and phenoms

“Field of Dreams” was No. 6 in The Associated Press sports writers’ favorite sports movies poll. It was released in April 1989, two weeks after “Major League,” 10 months after “Bull Durham” and eight months after “Eight Men Out.” It is a story of fathers and sons, phantoms and phenoms on an unlikely diamond in an Iowa cornfield. More than 30 years later, it still generates tears, setting loose emotions gushing like water across the fresh-cut grass. Director Phil Alden Robinson remembers a woman weeping at a test screening. When he realized the woman worked for the studio and had already seen the movie, he knew he had something special.