Four charged with attacking person with tire iron

Buffalo County (WQOW) - Four people face charges after a person was attacked with a tire iron and robbed near Mondovi.

The Buffalo County Sheriff's Department said the victim was then struck by a car by the alleged attackers who also robbed the person.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday along Harvey Road.

There is no word on the victim's condition.

The suspects; Jenah Love of Holmen, Chad Downs of Eland, Tonya Novak of La Crosse and Jacob Vosseteig of La Crosse were caught a short time later during a traffic stop by Pepin County deputies.

They were charged on Friday with armed robbery and substantial battery. The sheriff said additional charges of meth and heroin are pending.