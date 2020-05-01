 Skip to Content

Four charged with attacking person with tire iron

New
5:35 pm Crime and Courts, Top Stories
Vosseteig
Jacob Vosseteig
Novak
Tonya Novak
Love
Jenah Love
Downs-860x613
Chad Downs

Buffalo County (WQOW) - Four people face charges after a person was attacked with a tire iron and robbed near Mondovi.

The Buffalo County Sheriff's Department said the victim was then struck by a car by the alleged attackers who also robbed the person.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday along Harvey Road.

There is no word on the victim's condition.

The suspects; Jenah Love of Holmen, Chad Downs of Eland, Tonya Novak of La Crosse and Jacob Vosseteig of La Crosse were caught a short time later during a traffic stop by Pepin County deputies.

They were charged on Friday with armed robbery and substantial battery. The sheriff said additional charges of meth and heroin are pending.

WXOW

Related Articles

Skip to content