Free programs offer mental health help for parents and teens

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - The stress of dealing with life in the time of COVID-19 is affecting many of us.

A Winona agency has come up with some programs for adults and teens that give tips and techniques to cope with it all.

The three free online presentations from Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center are Tuesday through Thursday, May 12-14.

They're available by going to the center's website. All three center around building resiliency during stressful times.

The first one is called Just Keep Swimming: Resiliency Skills for Parents. It is on Tuesday, May 12 at 6 p.m. It is an opportunity for parents to learn and develop better parenting skills.

The following evening, May 13, also at 6 p.m., is a session entitled It's All About The Bounce: Fostering Resilience in Teens. It will provide tips and tools to help teens and children deal with adversity.

The final session is Resiliency and Mental Health: Adults Thriving in Challenging Times. This May 14 event begins at 6 p.m. This program provides ways to promote resilience in adults including self-awareness, focused attention, physical and mental considerations and skills as well as the importance of social connection.

During all of the sessions, the presenters will answer any questions submitted by viewers.

