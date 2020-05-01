Got weekend plans, get ’em done!

A little bit of everything today…

A cold front is swinging through the region overnight into early Saturday. The main band of rain moved through around midday. It produced light amounts and in its wake sunshine returned, and that allowed highs in many areas to move into the 70s.

Warming this weekend…

A dry weather pattern will develop this weekend and allow more warming for Saturday and Sunday. Look for highs in the 70s under partly sunny skies Saturday and sunny weather Sunday. Northwesterly winds will be a bit higher, averaging 10 to 20 mph each day.

Unbrellas next week…

Another series of weather systems will bring rain chances for the week. Monday and Tuesday will bring the best chances. Thunderstorms are most likely to occur Monday night and Tuesday.

Enjoy a very pleasant weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden