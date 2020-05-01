La Crosse Area Day at Miller Park canceled for this year

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - An annual tradition where hundreds of area baseball fans head to the ballpark isn't happening this year.

Organizers of the La Crosse Area Day at Miller Park said the June 24 trip to Milwaukee is off for 2020.

Michelle Hoch from Explore La Crosse said one reason was that Major League Baseball hasn't released a schedule for 2020.

Without that information, she said they couldn't properly plan for the 23rd annual event.

Over the years, thousands have made the bus trip to Milwaukee to see a Brewers game. Before the game, fans enjoy a big tailgate party in the parking lot. Each year as well, someone from one of the area communities throws out a ceremonial first pitch before the ballgame.

Hoch said that the organization will reach out to those who bought ticket vouchers at their First Pitch event in March.

She said they plan to bring back the trip next year.