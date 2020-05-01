La Crosse Area School District school cook receives award after 40 years of hard work

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Since the year of 1981, Kelly Schultz, the now-retired Assistant Nutrition Manager for the School District of La Crosse, was honored for her 40 years of feeding kids in the area.

On Friday at Southern Bluffs Elementary School, Schultz had a big smile of surprise on her face when she brought to receive the School Lunch Hero award.

Schultz started her nutrition career at Logan High School, working the bakery. She worked at Central High School then ended to retire working at Southern Bluffs Elementary.

Schultz said the hardest part about this pandemic is not able to see all of the school kids. Schultz said she is thankful to have been able to make so many memories with all of the kids she has interacted with at the schools she worked.

"It is hard to not be around the kids, they just pull on your heartstrings," Schultz said, "The kids just pull at you, I love my job, it is and always will be about the kids."

La Crosse Area School District staff said Schultz regularly got daily hugs from students and that she is an absolute joy to be around.