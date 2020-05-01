La Crosse Public Library offers curbside pickup

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW): The La Crosse Public Library is now offering curbside pickup and return for library materials. You can visit the library catalog's website to request materials for pickup, call 608.789.7128 to request youth materials, and 608.789.7167 for all other materials.

Library staff will be filling requests during normal business hours: 9 AM to 8PM Monday through Thursday, 9 AM to 6 PM on Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM on Saturday, and 1 PM to 5 PM on Sunday. Once your request has been received, it will take several days to fill due to the high volume of requests. The library will call to schedule a curbside pickup appointment at their 9th St. entrance at the 800 Main Street location. When you arrive for a pickup appointment, you can also drop off any materials that need to be returned.