La Crosse Public School’s ‘Thank a Teacher’ celebration going virtual

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Public Education Foundation will host their annual 'Thank a Teacher' celebration virtually this year.

The celebration of faculty and staff began back in 2015 in the first week of May where roughly 1,000 employees would receive fresh fruit, donuts, and muffins at each school.

Funding is provided by a grant from the La Crosse Community Foundation’s Carol Taebel 'Thank a Teacher' Fund.

From now through May 8, the foundation is encouraging students and parents to create thank you messages for their favorite teachers and school employees. They should also share their message with LPEF social media accounts.

"Parents and kids will work together to create some posters or just a picture and take a picture of themselves with that poster and then share that on our Facebook page, the La Crosse Public Education Foundation, or in our twitter feed," said David Stoeffler, executive director of the LPEF.

The foundation will 'pin' posts at the top of their accounts for more instruction. Find more information at their website or by visiting their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/lacrosseeducationfoundation

La Crosse Public Education Foundation plans to host a special day in fall to deliver treats in-person to employees.