La Crosse Speedway set to open May 30th

WEST SALEM, WIS. (WXOW) - As of now, the stay at home order will be lifted on May 26th. The La Crosse Speedway is set to open four days later on May 30th.

In preparation, racers are hitting the track to practice for the season opener.

Normally, the season would already be rolling but with the pandemic, teams are scheduling track time to get ready.

"I'm ready to go. There's gonna be a lot of nerves for sure on everyone's part. I talked to a couple different drivers that have been testing. I think we're all more nervous right now but I think when it opens back up everyone will be excited and it's gonna be a great summer because everyone is gonna have a new appreciation for getting out to go do things so I think it's going to be a great summer and a great eye-opener," said Gildan Racing driver, Dalton Zehr.

"We're in the fun business and that's what we're gonna have," said La Crosse Speedway General Manager, Chuck Deery.

