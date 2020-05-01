 Skip to Content

Lewandowski will make the jump from WIAC to the Big Ten

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) Former UW-La Crosse record-setting quarterback Evan Lewandowski has found a landing spot.

Lewandowski is transferring to Maryland.

He made the announcement on his twitter account Friday afternoon.

Lewandowski re-wrote the record books his sophomore season last Fall, his one and only season as a starter.

He set single-season records for touchdown passes and yards.
He also set a NCAA Division III record with 9 touchdown passes in one game against UW-River Falls.
He also set the school record for passing yards in that game.
Lewandowski announced he was transferring shortly after the season.

