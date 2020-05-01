La Crosse woman wins Packers ticket contest

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A photo taken by a La Crosse woman will be featured on more than 80,000 game tickets for the Green Bay Packers.

Alexandra Viner has won the "Packers Ticket Takeover Contest.” After thousands of entries and more than 32,000 votes in the contest, Viner was chosen as the winner. Viner’s photo of her son, James will be printed on the tickets for a 2020 regular season Packers game.

The contest, brought to fans by American Family Insurance, ran from March 5 through April 23, and invited fans to submit a photo for a chance to have it printed on game tickets.

A panel of Packers officials chose the top five photos, and those five were posted on the Packers Everywhere website to be voted on by fans. Viner’s photo had the most votes in the contest and was named the grand prize winner.

Viner and her husband are both Wisconsin natives and lifelong Packers fans and have passed along their love of the team to their two sons, James and Louis. Viner took James’ picture outside of his grandparents’ house last year while he was dressed up as his favorite Packers player, Aaron Rodgers, for Halloween.

In addition to having her photo printed on approximately 80,000 tickets for a to-be-determined regular season game, Viner and her family will receive tickets to the game.