Mayo resuming elective surgeries and other care options

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Mayo Clinic Health System is resuming elective surgeries, procedures, and elective patient care visits beginning today, May 1.

The move affects MCHS locations in La Crosse and Eau Claire.

They had suspended the procedures in mid-March when there was concern that a surge in COVID-19 patients could overwhelm medical facilities. There was also a limited amount of personal protective equipment available.

Based on new models, Mayo officials said that the projected COVID-19 peak has lessened for Mayo facilities which they said makes hospital and ICU bed capacity no longer an issue. That is allowing for the resumption of care options.

"We have the necessary measures in place to protect the safety of our patients and staff as we welcome more patients back on-site, and we will be ready to pivot and adapt to community needs or surges if they occur," says Richard Helmers, regional vice president, Northwest Wisconsin Region in a statement.

"Surgical teams at Mayo Clinic Health System in Wisconsin have safely increased semi-urgent, urgent and emergent surgical volumes to meet patients’ needs," says Mark Sawyer, M.D., chair of surgery, Southwest Wisconsin Region. “Our procedural and diagnostic practices are seeing higher volumes of patients allowing us to meet the needs of patients who have had their surgeries delayed because of COVID while remaining capable of rapidly shifting our practice to address a more aggressive COVID environment should circumstances change."

Patients will still need to be screened to keep themselves and care providers safe according to the statement.

Access to care for more patients, in an environment that is safe, is in the best interest for our patients and staff," says Jason Craig, regional chair of administration, Northwest Wisconsin Region. "We have taken the necessary steps to ensure Mayo Clinic Health System is a safe place for patients to receive care and for staff to provide care."