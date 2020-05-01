Nearly 600 new Minnesota coronavirus cases, 28 more deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (AP/WXOW) - As testing increases, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continues to climb.

So too, do the number of deaths. Health officials reported 28 new deaths Friday to raise Minnesota's death toll to 371.

A new one-day high of 594 confirmed cases pushed the state's total to 5,730.

More than 4,100 new tests brought the total to 74,829. It is the first time since testing began that the number rose above 4,000.

MORE: Minnesota Department of Health

Hospitalizations also are increasing. To date, a total of 1,096 people have required hospital care. Of those, 369 are hospitalized as of Wednesday with 118 in intensive care. Today's ICU figure is 12 fewer than Thursday.

Patients no longer needing isolation is at 2,282.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher.

The state figures show no new cases were reported in either Fillmore, Winona, or Houston counties. The table shows the numbers as of Friday morning, May 1.

County Positives Deaths Fillmore 12 1 Houston 1 0 Winona 66 15 Figures provided by the Minnesota Department of Health