Minnesota sets 1-day highs for coronavirus tests, new cases

Minnesota has set new one-day highs for coronavirus testing and new cases, and tied a high for the most deaths in one day. The Minnesota Department of Health on Friday reported 28 new deaths, equaling a high set Sunday, to raise the state’s death toll to 371. The department also reported a new high of nearly 600 patients had tested positive, a jump of 102 since Thursday, boosting the state’s total over 5,730, as efforts to ramp up testing pay off. Labs completed over 4,500 more tests to set another one-day high and raise the state’s total to nearly 75,000.