Testing increases, so do cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin

MADISON (WXOW) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin rose again Friday as did the number people who have died from the virus.

Figures released by the Department of Health Services said 460 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday. IT raises the total number of people infected by the coronavirus since the outbreak to 7,314.

More than 72,600 tests have come back negative.

The number of deaths increase by 11 to 327.

Twenty-one percent of those testing positive so far have been hospitalized or 1,544 people. That is 32 more than the day before.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped by 17 from Thursday. In total, there are 342 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state. 127 are in intensive care or eight more than Thursday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

On Friday, state figures show that in the Western Region, which includes Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, there were three total COVID-19 patients in the hospital with none in intensive care.

One new case was reported in Jackson County.

Other counties release updated figures after the state releases theirs. The table below will be updated to reflect any changes.