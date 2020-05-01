National Guard brings free COVID-19 tests to Western Wisconsin

Alma (WQOW) - The Wisconsin National Guard is helping area health officials set up free test clinics, including one Friday in Alma.

Lines of cars trailed the length of the Buffalo County Highway Department and out into the street.

Inside, people hoping they wouldn't test positive for COVID-19.



"We're still without, and we don't want to be the first," said Durand resident Dennis Radle, who was getting tested alongside his wife.



Health officials in both Buffalo and Pepin counties, who called in the National Guard, say the accessible testing is a step in tackling the disease.



"[We] look at who else may be exposed to see how we can contain them, make sure that they're properly isolating during their infectious period," said Buffalo County health officer April Loeffler.

Officials added there's a chance for a sharp increase in positive cases, considering how many people came to get tested in just the first hour of the clinic being open.



"By the looks of the line of cars behind us, we're probably going to use all of the testing kits that we brought with us," said Maj. Roger Lovelace with the Wisconsin National Guard.

The National Guard brought 269 tests, going to many people who are over 65, like Pepin resident Lonnie Breitung.



"Kind of a little scary there, I could be a bit more vulnerable than younger people," Breitung said.

Many others went to folks with pre-existing medical conditions that put them at higher risk.



"I'd like to visit family who don't have it, but I'm scared because I had pneumonia last year, I got three stints in my heart, and I'm 78 so I'd rather be safe than sorry," said Radle.

Some others came because they simply want to do their part in stemming the spread.



"There's been a case in Wabasha, Minnesota, which is where we go to the clinic, and it's where we buy our groceries, and so this is for me a total precautionary measure," said Alma resident Ione Timm.

It's those precautions that will help citizens and officials alike get the answers they need to keep the community safe.

All tests were given free of charge to anybody who lives or works in Wisconsin.