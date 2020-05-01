Partnership provides grocery store gift cards to families

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - Two organizations in West Salem are teaming up to help out families in the city.

The West Salem Education Association and the West Salem Lions Club are matching funds with members of the community. These proceeds will be exchanged for grocery store gift cards to go out to families in the West Salem School District. The funds will also benefit a local business.

Ryan Waldhart, West Salem Middle School band teacher and the co-president of the West Salem Education Association, said that this partnership has exceeded their expectations.

"[On Friday] we topped $17,000. It just gives me great hope for humanity in a time where there's not a lot of good news right now. It's very heartwarming to know that there's so many generous people right now in this difficult time," said Waldhart.

120 donors have contributed to the fund over the past two weeks. That includes West Salem senior Justin Kettner. He used the money raised from his senior exit project, a BBQ fundraiser to offset costs of negative student lunch accounts, to donate $1,700 to the grocery cards fund.

"When this came around, it just seemed like a better opportunity to benefit the community as a whole. I just felt like it would be able to benefit more families overall," said Kettner.

240 families in the West Salem School District will be presented with $50 grocery store gift cards during this first round of the donation.