Titans agree to terms with safety Ibraheim Campbell

The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran safety Ibraheim Campbell.Campbell spent much of last season recovering from a knee injury before the Green Bay Packers activated him from the reserve/physically unable to perform list on Nov. 5. He played seven regular-season games with three starts and had 15 tackles as well as two special-teams stops. The 2015 fourth-round draft pick from Northwestern has played for the Cleveland Browns (2015-17), Houston Texans (2017), Dallas Cowboys (2018), New York Jets (2018) and Packers (2018-19).